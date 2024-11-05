Local

Students take part on election day, voting for extra recess or no homework

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — On election day, elementary school students voted on their preference: extra recess or a no-homework pass.

On Tuesday, students at Padgett Elementary in Polk County voted, and the results are in.

The kids voted on extra recess; it won with 63% of the vote.

“Clearly, the recess voters were not playing around.” Polk County Public Schools said.

