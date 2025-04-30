Dry midweek with rain chances returning for the weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — After some morning showers, Tuesday was mostly dry, and more dry air is expected for Wednesday.

We will see just a few passing clouds tonight, with comfortable temps. Expect morning lows in the low 60s, with upper 50s likely northwest of Orlando.

Plenty of sun and dry conditions are on the way for Wednesday. With the dry air returning, the wildfire threat will increase, with the greatest concern in Polk County. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Thursday will bring more dry air and warmth. We’ll see mostly sunny skies again, with temperatures in the upper 80s.

A few more clouds are likely for Friday, but dry conditions are still expected. Highs to close out the weekend will be in the upper 80s.

Rain and storm chances return for the upcoming weekend. Scattered showers and storms are possible both Saturday and Sunday, with higher storm chances on Sunday. Highs for the weekend will be in the upper 80s.

The rain chances will likely continue to start next week.

