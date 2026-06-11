ORLANDO, Fla. — A growing trend among young people to seek mental health advice from artificial intelligence systems is raising alarms among psychologists.

A new study reveals that about one in five individuals between ages 12 and 21 have used AI for mental health guidance.

This development coincides with State Attorney General James Uthmeier filing a lawsuit against the owner of ChatGPT, citing concerns that the technology is harmful to children.

The study further indicates a frequent reliance on these AI tools, with nearly 43% of users accessing them monthly.

Despite concerns from experts, approximately 92% of those surveyed found the advice they received to be either somewhat or very helpful.

Psychologists are voicing apprehension over the potential harm of replacing human interaction with AI in mental health support.

They emphasize that while AI may offer some perceived benefits, the absence of real human connection could be detrimental to the mental well-being of young people.

The legal action initiated by Attorney General Uthmeier underscores a broader concern about the impact of advanced AI technologies on vulnerable populations.

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