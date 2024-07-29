Summer storm pattern continues this week

ORLANDO, Fla. — The hot and stormy summer weather pattern continues this week.
Central Florida will have highs in the low 90s on Monday, and there is a 50% chance of afternoon rain and storms.
Rain and storm chances will be higher on Tuesday and slightly lower on Wednesday before picking up at the end of the week.
Days with highs in the mid-90s and a chance of afternoon rain and storms will continue for the foreseeable future.
