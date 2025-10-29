Sumter County deputies identify woman found dead in 1971 cold case

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office believes they have identified a woman found dead in 1971 under the I-75 bridge in Lake Panasoffkee as Maureen Minor-Rowan.

Maureen Minor-Rowan, also known as ‘Cookie,’ was discovered deceased in a case that had remained unsolved for decades. She would have been 76 years old today.

The sheriff’s office has named her estranged husband, Charles Rowan Senior, as a person of interest in the case.

Authorities have not released details on the evidence linking Charles Rowan Senior to the case.

