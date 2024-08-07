Sumter County deputy arrested on domestic violence charges, sheriff’s office says

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is beginning the termination process after one of its deputies was arrested for domestic violence, deputies said.

On Tuesday, the Wildwood Police Department initiated a domestic violence investigation concerning a domestic violence incident that occurred on August 2, the sheriff’s office said.

According to a new release, investigators from the WPD established probable cause for the arrest of Deputy Jason R. Voigt, Jr on charges of domestic battery.

the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office began the termination process after they were notified of the allegations and arrest of Jason Voigt.

The SCSO said this remains a Wildwood Police Department investigation, and have no additional information regarding this investigation.

