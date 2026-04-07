Sumter County school bus driver arrested after bus clipped by train

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — A Sumter County school bus driver was arrested after a train clipped her bus on Monday.

Investigators said Yvonne Hampton is now facing 29 felony counts of child neglect.

Thankfully, none of the 29 kids on the bus at the time were hurt.

The sheriff’s office said Hampton made several poor decisions, which led to her charges and arrest.

She is in jail with no bond.

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