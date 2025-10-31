40-year-old driver ejected and killed in Sumter County crash

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — A 40-year-old man from Dade City was killed when his GMC Yukon overturned on SR-44 at the intersection of NW 38th Street on Friday, October 30.

The accident happened while the vehicle was moving westbound, and the driver lost control, causing it to overturn. The driver was ejected and sustained fatal injuries at the scene.

The cause of the driver losing control and the driver’s identity haven’t been disclosed. Weather or road conditions at the crash time are not mentioned, creating uncertainty about contributing factors.

Stay with Channel 9, and we will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group