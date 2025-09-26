Charges filed in Sumter County RICO case involving $24 million illegal gambling, attorneys say

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — State Attorney Bill Gladson announced today that charges have been filed in a RICO case involving a $24 million illegal gambling operation in Sumter County.

The operation, which targeted seniors, was conducted at IL Villagio Senior Entertainment Center in Lady Lake and involved laundering millions of dollars through fraudulent schemes.

Undercover agents verified that the center was functioning as an illegal gambling venue.

“This was a lucrative and highly illegal operation that targeted some of the most vulnerable members of our community—our seniors,” said State Attorney Bill Gladson.

The investigation started in February 2025 after complaints described the facility as a “local version of the Hard Rock Casino.” On July 15, authorities executed a search warrant and confiscated 190 slot machines and $348,221 in cash.

Further investigation revealed that over $24 million moved through accounts connected to the illegal enterprise, channeling funds via shell companies and international accounts. Nearly $3 million was transferred directly to CEO Rima Ray’s personal account. Ray was arrested on July 21 in St. Johns County and charged with felonies, including RICO and money laundering.

The case was a collaborative effort involving multiple agencies, including the Florida Gaming Control Commission, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, and the Florida Division of Financial Services.

