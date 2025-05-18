Chicago-style eatery Portillo’s inks deal for The Villages’ Downtown Middleton center

THE VILLAGES, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Portillo’s has inked a deal to open in Middleton, the master-planned community within The Villages that’s not age-restricted and is geared toward families.

Geno Jarquin, director of commercial development for The Villages, firstannounced the lease deal last week in a LinkedIn post, after which a“coming soon” post was added to Middleton’s homepage.

The popular Chicago-style eatery will open in a 4,300-square-foot space in Downtown Middleton, the town center-style development nestled between Central Parkway and The Villages Charter High School.

