Chicago-style eatery Portillo’s inks deal for The Villages’ Downtown Middleton center

By WFTV.com News Staff and Steven Ryzewski
Downtown Middleton Construction is ongoing at Downtown Middleton, the town center development for the Middleton community. (Steven Ryzewski/OBJ)
THE VILLAGES, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Portillo’s has inked a deal to open in Middleton, the master-planned community within The Villages that’s not age-restricted and is geared toward families.

Geno Jarquin, director of commercial development for The Villages, firstannounced the lease deal last week in a LinkedIn post, after which a“coming soon” post was added to Middleton’s homepage.

The popular Chicago-style eatery will open in a 4,300-square-foot space in Downtown Middleton, the town center-style development nestled between Central Parkway and The Villages Charter High School.

