Lynx Bus overturns in Orange County crash, one dead and others injured

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol reports that there is a current roadblock in place for both directions on Wetherbee Road following a fatal crash that has left one person dead and three others injured.

A 75-year-old bus passenger was transported to the medical center, where he was declared dead. The driver of a 2017 Tesla was taken to Osceola Regional Medical Center as a trauma alert for serious injuries.

The Lynx Bus driver was also taken to the same medical center but suffered only minor injuries. Meanwhile, a 27-year-old passenger was taken to Dr. Phillips Hospital with minor injuries.

The crash occurred on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at W Wetherbee Road and Isle of Wright Drive. The map below shows the location of the crash.

Troopers stated that the Tesla was moving toward the intersection in the outer lane, while a Lynx Bus was heading toward the same intersection in the left turn lane.

The Tesla allegedly exceeded the speed limit and lost control while attempting to change lanes near a slower vehicle. The Tesla swerved into the left turning lane to bypass the slower vehicle, causing its front right to collide with the back of the Lynx bus.

The impact caused the bus to overturn but ultimately return to an upright position adjacent to the sidewalk and roadway.

This crash remains under investigation and no further information has been released from FHP.

