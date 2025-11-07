Driver and front passenger ejected during fatal crash in Sumter

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — A 17-year-old driver from Dade City died after a Chevy Silverado overturned on Center Grade Road east of CR-471 on November 6.

The vehicle was traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control, causing it to enter the left shoulder and overturn. The driver and front passenger were ejected during the crash.

The rear passengers consisted of an 18-year-old woman, a 16-year-old boy, a 1-year-old boy, and a 2-year-old girl, all from Dade City.

They were taken to a nearby hospital for care. The exact cause of the driver losing control of the vehicle has not been specified.

