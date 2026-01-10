Sumter County

Fatal golf cart crash in Sumter County kills two in collision, troopers say

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
Troopers respond to deadly crash after driver strikes tree in Osceola County
By Angel Green, WFTV.com

SUMTER COUNTRY, Fla. — Troopers report that A crash involving a golf cart and a Kia Soul at the intersection of County Road 109 and U.S. 27 resulted in two fatalities and minor injuries on Jan. 10.

The 64-year-old male golf cart driver from Lady Lake failed to stop at a red signal while westbound on CR-109, leading to a collision with a 23-year-old female’s Kia Soul from Eustis at the U.S. 27 intersection.

Troopers report the golf cart overturned at the southwest intersection; Kia Soul was on the west shoulder. Emergency services took the driver and a 58-year-old female passenger from The Villages to a hospital, where they later died from injuries.

Law enforcement reported that the Kia Soul driver and her 1-year-old passenger from Leesburg were taken to a hospital with only minor injuries. Another passenger, a 19-year-old man from Belleview, was with them but not seriously injured.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2026 Cox Media Group

Angel Green

Angel Green, WFTV.com

Angel Green is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

0

Most Read