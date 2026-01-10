Fatal golf cart crash in Sumter County kills two in collision, troopers say

SUMTER COUNTRY, Fla. — Troopers report that A crash involving a golf cart and a Kia Soul at the intersection of County Road 109 and U.S. 27 resulted in two fatalities and minor injuries on Jan. 10.

The 64-year-old male golf cart driver from Lady Lake failed to stop at a red signal while westbound on CR-109, leading to a collision with a 23-year-old female’s Kia Soul from Eustis at the U.S. 27 intersection.

Troopers report the golf cart overturned at the southwest intersection; Kia Soul was on the west shoulder. Emergency services took the driver and a 58-year-old female passenger from The Villages to a hospital, where they later died from injuries.

Law enforcement reported that the Kia Soul driver and her 1-year-old passenger from Leesburg were taken to a hospital with only minor injuries. Another passenger, a 19-year-old man from Belleview, was with them but not seriously injured.

