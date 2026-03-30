Southwest Florida declares extreme water shortage

WILDWOOD, Fla. — Southwest Florida Water Management District declares a Modified Phase III “Extreme” Water Shortage, leading Wildwood officials to enforce stricter water conservation for residents and businesses.

The updated restrictions are scheduled to take effect April 3 and continue through July 1. Although labeled as an extreme shortage, the city does not intend to introduce a water shortage surcharge for its utility customers.

Residents in The Villages sections of Wildwood get their water from a different utility provider and should contact that organization for information on their specific water policies.

These restrictions cover all of Sumter County and limit lawn watering to once a week. The goal is to combat falling water levels during the dry season by promoting more responsible water use by both residents and the local government.

In response to the shortage, the city has reduced irrigation and restricted ornamental fountain operating hours. All properties in Sumter County are required to adhere to a watering schedule based on their address.

City Manager Jason McHugh said the region’s water supply relies on seasonal weather. He explained that supplies are usually high during rainy seasons but often drop during dry seasons.

“Rainfall and water supplies are cyclical,” McHugh said. “While they typically increase significantly during the rainy season, they can drop to concerning levels during the dry season. We want to emphasize the importance of responsible water use, especially during this time, and will be increasing our efforts in and around city facilities.”

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