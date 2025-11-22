Villages standoff ends peacefully after SWAT’s three-hour negotiation

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — A standoff in the Villages ended peacefully after deputies and SWAT spent three hours negotiating with a woman before taking her into custody.

The incident began at 10:51 AM when a deputy went to serve a court order at a residence on Broxton Place. Jana Lee Stafinsky reportedly aimed a gun at the deputy, prompting backup and a barricade situation.

According to a neighbor, the conflict arose over a court order related to the belongings of a former roommate.

Sumter County deputies and SWAT secured the area, and nearby homes were voluntarily evacuated. The standoff lasted hours but ended without injuries.

Stafinsky’s ex-roommate, accompanied by her parents and deputies, arrived with a moving truck to collect belongings when a confrontation occurred, after obtaining a court order.

Deputies say that Stafinsky now faces charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and obstruction without violence. A firearm was recovered at the scene.

