Weekend crash in Sumter kills Mount Dora man in head-on collision with tractor-trailer

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — A 63-year-old man from Mount Dora died after his Toyota Prius nearly collided head-on with a tractor-trailer on SR-471 north of SR-50.

The crash happened when the southbound Prius crossed the centerline and collided with a northbound tractor-trailer driven by a 32-year-old man from Hialeah Gardens.

The driver of the Prius was transported to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured in the incident.

The reason why the Prius crossed the centerline remains unknown.

