Sunday forecast: Early storms lower temperatures

ORLANDO, Fla. — Scattered showers and storms will start earlier today.
Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said this would help keep our temperatures down a bit.
Daytime highs will hit the upper 80s and low 90s.
Heat index values will peak near 100 to 102 degrees.
Most of Central Florida is NOT in a heat advisory today, except for Southern Brevard County.
