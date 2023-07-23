Sunday forecast: Early storms lower temperatures

ORLANDO, Fla. — Scattered showers and storms will start earlier today.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said this would help keep our temperatures down a bit.

Daytime highs will hit the upper 80s and low 90s.

Sunday forecast: Early storms lowers temperatures Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said daytime highs will hit the upper 80s and low 90s. (WFTV/WFTV)

Heat index values will peak near 100 to 102 degrees.

Most of Central Florida is NOT in a heat advisory today, except for Southern Brevard County.

Heat advisory Sunday Most of Central Florida is not in a heat advisory today, except for Southern Brevard County. (WFTV/WFTV)

