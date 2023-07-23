Eye on the Tropics: Don weakens to a tropical storm

ORLANDO, Fla. — Don was a short-lived hurricane.

It has weakened to tropical storm strength and will continue to deteriorate over the next 48 hours.

We continue to monitor a tropical wave (Invest 95-L) which is approximately 1,000 miles east of the Windward Islands.

Currently, there is limited thunderstorm activity associated with this low, and it has only a marginal chance of developing further.

Strong upper-level winds will limit its strengthening potential, but it could still become a tropical depression early this week.

