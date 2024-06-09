Sunny and hot weather in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Sunday will be mostly sunny and hot, with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said the heat records would break again in Sanford and Leesburg and will come very close in Orlando.

The humidity will make it feel hotter.

The heat index values will likely climb to 103-110°.

Portions of Central FL are under a heat advisory from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. because of the extreme heat index levels.

Not much rain is expected today, but that will change next week.

A surge of tropical moisture will give our rain chance a boost for most of next week.

The upcoming rain will also help drop our temperatures.

The highs will be back into the mid-80s next week.

