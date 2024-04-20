A sunny and hot weekend is ahead

ORLANDO, Fla. — Many areas in Central Florida will see highs in the 90s.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said a few locations will be close to records, but temperatures will drop around 3-4 p.m.
Tonight will be mostly clear skies with some foggy areas. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s.
Read: Happening today: Food giveaways in DeLand and Fruitland Park
Sunday will be hot, with highs in the low 90s.
Clouds will begin to build tomorrow, and showers will be possible.
Read: Iconic downtown Orlando bar for sale
Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group