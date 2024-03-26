Sunny and warm Tuesday before next storm system arrives in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Enjoy the sunny and warm weather because changes are on the way.

Our area will see warmer temperatures and mostly sunny skies on Tuesday.

The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 86 degrees on Tuesday afternoon.

Our highs will be in the mid-80s again for Wednesday, but that’s when things will be changing.

Our next front is to the west of the state and will reach our area by Wednesday afternoon.

The storm system is forecast to increase our rain and storm chances late Wednesday and into Thursday.

After the storms pass, we will be gifted a beautiful Easter weekend.

Rain chances will gone, and temperatures will be cooler on Friday, Saturday and Easter Sunday.

