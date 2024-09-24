Sunny and warm Tuesday before tropical system increases storm chances in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will be hot and mainly dry on Tuesday.

Our area will have a very low chance of a pop-up shower on Tuesday afternoon.

We will have lots of sunshine and highs around 92 degrees.

Right now, much focus is on a tropical system in the Caribbean that will become a hurricane over the next few days.

The system will move into the Gulf of Mexico around Wednesday and push north to the Gulf coast of Florida.

The storm is forecast to impact Florida’s Big Bend area Thursday night.

The tropical system will bring significant rain and storms to Central Florida for the rest of the week.

