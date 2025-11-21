Sunny weekend ahead, cooler temps after Thanksgiving

ORLANDO, Fla. — We’ve closed out the work week with more great weather, but some minor changes are ahead for the weekend.

Quiet conditions will continue this evening, with areas of fog possible towards daybreak. Morning lows will be in the low 80s.

Saturday will again feature sunshine and dry weather. Conditions looks great for the Florida Classic Saturday afternoon, with high temps in the low 80s.

A cold front will move into the region for Sunday. Clouds will increase and a very stray sprinkle will be possible. Temps for Sunday will be in the low 80s.

Dry and warm conditions continue into the start of Thanksgiving Week. We’ll see plenty of sun both Monday and Tuesday, with highs in the low 80s.

Our next storm system looks to arrive Wednesday and on Thanksgiving. Right now, a few showers will be possible on Thanksgiving Day with highs in the low 80s.

Cooler weather looks likely for the back end of the holiday weekend.

