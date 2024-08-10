SunRail debuts DeLand station, eyes more expansion

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

John Tyler believes SunRail’s new DeLand station will be the “backbone” for future expansion of the commuter rail system.

Local leaders on Aug. 9 celebrated the completion of the 12-mile, $42.8 million station in DeLand, which will start full service for commuters on Aug. 12. The station — which is the 17th for the decade-old service — is the final in the 61.5-mile configuration as originally envisioned, but is not expected to be the last.

Tyler, the Florida Department of Transportation District 5 Secretary, told Orlando Business Journal the focus can be fully on expansion now that the DeLand station and negotiations for the local government partners — including Volusia, Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties, along with the city of Orlando — to take over the funding and operation of the system from FDOT, are both complete.

