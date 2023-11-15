SunRail to hold public meetings on proposed Sunshine Corridor

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Department of Transportation leaders plan to hold a series of public meetings to gather thoughts on the proposed Sunshine Corridor next month.

The projected $2 billion new rail line would run between Orlando International Airport’s train station and the existing main line, with future expansions to the Orange County Convention Center and Disney Springs.

Leaders believe the corridor is the best way to expand SunRail’s footprint in the metro area, providing service to the more than 100,000 people working around the clock at the theme parks, I-Drive and airport.

Read: What’s next for the proposed SunRail/Brightline Sunshine Corridor

They said the airport connection would allow them to expand SunRail service to nights and weekends.

The agency is currently conducting a TCAR study, which looks at the preferred route of the rail line and alternatives. This step precedes environmental reviews, design, funding and construction.

Read: Why Brightline/SunRail Sunshine Corridor will cost over $2B

The public meetings will each run from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The locations are:

Dec. 5: Taft Community Center, 9450 S. Orange Ave.

Dec. 6: Holiday Inn & Suites International Drive, 10771 International Drive

Dec. 7: Delta Hotels Lake Buena Vista, 12490 S. Apopka Vineland Road

Read: Sunshine Corridor: SunRail moves forward with line to Orange County Convention Center

A virtual meeting will also be held on Dec. 6, at the same time as the in-person meeting, to allow more community members to weigh in.

Video: SunRail moves forward with line to Orange County Convention Center (WFTV)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group