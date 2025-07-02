Local

SunRail offers free rides on July 4th for Lake Eola and Kissimmee Lakefront Park fireworks events

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
ORLANDO, Fla. — SunRail will offer free rides on the Fourth of July for those attending fireworks displays at Lake Eola and Kissimmee Lakefront Park.

The free SunRail service will start at 1 PM, allowing attendees to travel conveniently to the two major fireworks events in the area.

The last southbound return from Kissimmee is scheduled for 11:20 PM, providing ample time for attendees to enjoy the festivities and return home safely.

