SunRail offers free rides on July 4th for Lake Eola and Kissimmee Lakefront Park fireworks events

ORLANDO, Fla. — SunRail will offer free rides on the Fourth of July for those attending fireworks displays at Lake Eola and Kissimmee Lakefront Park.

The free SunRail service will start at 1 PM, allowing attendees to travel conveniently to the two major fireworks events in the area.

The last southbound return from Kissimmee is scheduled for 11:20 PM, providing ample time for attendees to enjoy the festivities and return home safely.

This Friday, July 4, ride SunRail for free to two exciting events happening in downtown Orlando. Visit https://t.co/LIYH7703JZ to view the special holiday schedule.

