Sunset at the Zoo celebrates Native American and Alaska Native culture

SANFORD, Fla. — The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens’ will have “Sunset at the Zoo” to celebrate Native American and Alaska Native culture and heritage month.

The zoo will reopen the gates at 5 p.m. on Aug. 23 and will stay open until the sun goes down.

Guests can enjoy exploring the Zoo with music, food trucks, vendors and family activities.

Read: Waterspout forms over Lake Jesup near Sanford

Activities include:

Native Insights

Yaqui Yoeme Deer Dancer

Group participation dances with the Taino Performers

DJ Darren is located near the Splash Ground

Animal enrichment & Extra Keeper chats

Barnyard Buddies & Giraffe Feedings

Tickets will be on sale for $6 when purchased in advance and $8 when purchased on-site.

Read: Universal Halloween Horror Nights: Enter for your chance to win tickets

The Zoo said the last entry admission will be at 7:30 p.m., and the event is held “rain or shine.”

According to the release, the event is not included in Annual pass-holder benefits; paid admission is required for all guests.

Click here for more events at the Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group