Surf’s Pup: Hang 8 Dog Surfing Extravaganza returns to Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Volusia County Animal Services and Daytona Dog Beach Inc. will host the Hang 8 Dog Surfing Extravaganza on Sunday, May 31.

The event will take place in Daytona Beach behind the Hard Rock Hotel.

The surfing competition will raise money for animal welfare initiatives, including adoption programs and rescue and rehabilitation efforts.

The collaboration aims to support local animals in need through community involvement and sponsorship opportunities.

During the competition, registered dogs will compete in surfing heats throughout the day while spectators gather on the shoreline.

The event includes several contests, such as Best Wipeout, Best Wave, and Most Creative Surf Style.

The event will also feature a Surfing Village with vendor booths and family-friendly activities.

Organizers have planned amenities to keep pets comfortable, including shaded rest areas and hydration stations.

More information on the “paw-some” event can be found here.

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