Surprise! Orange Co. family finds gator in backyard

    By: Kevin Williams , Lauren Seabrook

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An Orange County family woke up to a surprise in their backyard Memorial Day morning: An 11-foot alligator was stuck in the pond behind their home.

    The home is located on Lake Richmond Drive in the Richmond Estates area of Orlando, not far from South John Young Parkway.

    (Photos submitted by resident)

    The family told Channel 9’s Lauren Seabrook they have seen at least six gators in their pond over the past couple of years. The pond is not fenced in.

    The gator was caught in the pond, and not able to crawl out of the water. The family called a trapper to exterminate the gator and take it away.

    Location of gator found in Orange County:


     

