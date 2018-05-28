Surprise! Orange Co. family finds gator in backyard

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An Orange County family woke up to a surprise in their backyard Memorial Day morning: An 11-foot alligator was stuck in the pond behind their home.
We’re at a home in Orlando this morning, where a gator is trapped in a family’s backyard. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/9aJVdB0wxO— Lauren Seabrook (@LSeabrookWFTV) May 28, 2018
Related Headlines
<< Download the free WFTV News and Weather apps >>
The home is located on Lake Richmond Drive in the Richmond Estates area of Orlando, not far from South John Young Parkway.
(Photos submitted by resident)
The family told Channel 9’s Lauren Seabrook they have seen at least six gators in their pond over the past couple of years. The pond is not fenced in.
Read: Can you outrun an alligator, and other myths explained
The 11’3” gator has been removed. This family has had 6-7 gators in the yard over the last few years. They think it’s the biggest one in the pond. They say it’s been eating the ducks along the edge of the yard. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/yfOvrkcrFY— Lauren Seabrook (@LSeabrookWFTV) May 28, 2018
The gator was caught in the pond, and not able to crawl out of the water. The family called a trapper to exterminate the gator and take it away.
Location of gator found in Orange County:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}