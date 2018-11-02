Surveying team encounters surprise inside Brevard home

PALM BAY, Fla. - A Brevard County survey team found something suspicious while working in a Palm Bay neighborhood: Two people hiding in the bathroom of a home that was supposed to be empty.
“My party chief saw a window that was open and it was propped open with a knife. So that looked really out of place,” said Manny Pichardo of AAL Land Surveying Services.
Pichardo said when he and his chief Daniel Gardner knocked on the door of the home on Amberly Road in northeast Palm Bay, no one answered.
Alarmed, the two called police.
Officers entered the home and found the bathroom door locked. After a warning, one of the suspects walked out. Police said the other suspect was crouched down in the shower.
Police said Clarence Lakeman, 31, was charged with armed burglary. Michon Darnell, 28, was charged with trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.
