Suspect arrested after child abuse victim is spotted school

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A judge ordered an Orange County woman to remain behind bars after she was arrested for child abuse.

Court records show she was already out on bond for a different domestic violence case when she was arrested for abusing a 9-year-old girl.

28-year-old Crystal Richardson made her first court appearance following the new arrest.

According to the arrest report, she hit a 9-year-old girl with a belt because the child had been speaking in class.

The report also notes it was not the first time the abuse occurred at home. Investigators said Richardson used a black stick, possibly a pole, and the sheath from a child’s fake sword to strike the girl on different occasions. Deputies observed dried blood and injuries to the child’s head, hand, and shoulder. According to the report, someone at school reported the abuse to a school resource officer, prompting the investigation.

Orange County School Board member Angie Gallo said teachers are trained to look for signs of abuse in students. “If they’re crying all the time, if they’re not eating, if they’re not coming to school, if you’re seeing bruises on them that are not typically there.” She added, “I think it’s sad. It breaks my heart that kids are put in this predicament at home.”

This is not the first time Richardson has faced legal trouble. She had bonded out of jail last month for aggravated assault on a different person in the home. That prior charge led the judge to keep her behind bars this time. “I’m going to revoke your bond,” the judge said.

If you suspect someone is being abused, call the DCF hotline at 1-800-96-ABUSE or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group