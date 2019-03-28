Suspect arrested after fleeing scene of crash where worker was pinned between car, van, police say

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. - A man was hit and pinned between two vehicles Thursday while trying to access something in his work van laong Jamestown Drive, Rockledge police said.
Instead of helping the man, the driver of the car that hit him ran off and tried to hide, police said. Officers said they found and arrested the suspect nearby an hour and a half later.
Officers said the suspect did not have a valid driver’s license.
It was residents who came to the victim's aid after the crash, one of them holding his hand until paramedics arrived and he could be airlifted to a local hospital.
“I still got chills -- a bad case of chills. I just hoping the guys going to be OK,” neighbor George Avis said.
Once the suspect was located, police said he was also taken to the hospital to be checked out. Police have not identified the suspect.
This is a developing story. Watch Eyewitness News at 4 p.m. for updates.
