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Suspect arrested in overnight homicide in Wildwood

Wildwood Police initially responded to the scene on County Road before the investigation was handed over to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office due to a jurisdictional issue.

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
Suspect arrested in overnight homicide in Wildwood Wildwood Police initially responded to the scene on County Road before the investigation was handed over to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office due to a jurisdictional issue.
By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

WILDWOOD, Fla. — Officials are looking into a homicide that happened overnight in Wildwood, Florida.

The Wildwood Police Department first responded to the incident at 4522 County Road. As their investigation progressed, officers identified and arrested a suspect, Derek Vaughn, related to the case.

Due to a jurisdictional boundary mistake, the investigation has now been transferred to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities confirmed that Vaughn is presently detained at the Sumter County Detention Center on charges connected to the incident.

At this time, law enforcement has not released additional details. The investigation remains ongoing.

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Jake Jordan

Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

Jake Jordan is a UCF Radio and Television alum on the WFTV Content Center Team. He hosts podcasts and live shows, and previously worked as a producer, reporter, and anchor on Orlando's Morning News with Scott Anez.

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