Suspect arrested in overnight homicide in Wildwood

WILDWOOD, Fla. — Officials are looking into a homicide that happened overnight in Wildwood, Florida.

The Wildwood Police Department first responded to the incident at 4522 County Road. As their investigation progressed, officers identified and arrested a suspect, Derek Vaughn, related to the case.

Due to a jurisdictional boundary mistake, the investigation has now been transferred to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities confirmed that Vaughn is presently detained at the Sumter County Detention Center on charges connected to the incident.

At this time, law enforcement has not released additional details. The investigation remains ongoing.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group