Suspect in Bike Week gas station shooting due in court

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Volusia County said a motorcycle gang member will be in court on Wednesday.

Clinton Walker is set to appear in court following his arrest during Operation “Mongolian Beef.”

Walker was one of 28 members arrested in July as part of the joint operation conducted by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

The operation targeted the Mongols motorcycle gang, which has been linked to criminal activities in the area.

The Sheriff’s Office claims the group was involved in a shooting at a busy gas station in New Smyrna Beach during Bike Week in March.

Channel 9 was present during the police raid at the Mongols Clubhouse in Edgewater, capturing exclusive footage of the operation.

The shooting incident at the gas station involved rival motorcycle clubs, highlighting ongoing tensions between these groups.

