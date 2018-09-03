Suspect whom deputies thought had drowned remains at large

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - UPDATE:
The 38-year-old man whom detectives thought was in the lake and possibly drowned is believed to be alive and at large, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said Monday afternoon.
Investigators interviewed multiple people who said they saw or spoke with Jared Gearity since the incident, Sheriff's Office spokesman Jeff Williamson said.
Deputies said they have issued a warrant for Gearity's arrest.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff's Office or Crimeline.
ORIGINAL STORY:
A man drowned Saturday after he jumped into a retention pond while running away from deputies, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said they first made contact with the man just after 3 a.m. near the intersection of Golf Club Parkway and Greenview Circle in Pine Hills.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the 50-year-old man ran after they found him in possession of drugs.
Deputies chased after the man on foot and said he jumped into a nearby retention pond.
The deputies said they attempted to save the man, but he drowned.
The man’s name hasn't been released.
An investigation is underway.
