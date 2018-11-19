Suspected car thief runs over vehicle's owner, Orlando police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A carjacking suspect ran over a man with the victim's own vehicle, police said.
Police said the victim left his car running when he went inside the RaceTrac gas station on Semoran Boulevard and Turnbull Road.
When the victim walked outside, police said a man was about to drive off in his car. The victim attempted to stop the suspect, and was struck by the vehicle in the process.
The victim is expected to be OK.
A second car, in which the suspect had arrived at the gas station, followed the stolen car.
A tip led police to a home about 3 miles away, where they said they found the stolen car and the suspect’s accomplice.
They said the alleged thief, who they have not identified, was hiding in a woman’s carport.
No other information was released.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}