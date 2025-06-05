Suspended Orlando commissioner kicks off campaign despite upcoming trial

ORLANDO, Fla. — Suspended Orlando Commissioner Regina Hill is officially back on the campaign trail.

Hill kicked off her campaign Wednesday at an event at the Heart of West Lakes Center near Jones High School.

She is accused of financially exploiting a 96-year-old woman to fund personal items, including a new home and a face-lift.

She was suspended from office by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Her trial is scheduled for the fall.

At Wednesday’s campaign event, she told supporters that her past political work proves she should be back in office.

“I got receipts. I have receipts. And that means that the work has been proven. This isn’t something that I say I want to do. This is something that we have done together,” she said.

