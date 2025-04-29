Swatting incident prompts shelter in place at Brevard County school

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Brevard Public Schools says several Viera area schools sheltered in place Tuesday after Manatee Elementary received a threatening phone call.

A school district representative said the threat was determined to be part of a statewide swatting incident. Swatting refers to the act of making a false threat or report to trigger a law enforcement response.

The shelter in place was later lifted. All students and staff are safe, the district said.

Additional law enforcement stayed at Manatee Elementary as a precaution.

