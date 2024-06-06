Sweet success: Pop-Tarts Bowl to air on Channel 9 after viral debut

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Pop-Tarts Bowl is returning to Orlando in December after a “crazy good” launch.

The game will feature the top teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference and the Big 12 Conference at Camping World Stadium on Dec. 28, 2024.

On Thursday, Florida Citrus Sports announced the college football bowl schedule in Orlando for the 2024-2025 season, including the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.

Last year, the matchup was the first to feature Pop-Tarts as the tasty title sponsor.

Read: Cheez-It Citrus Bowl to air on Channel 9 on a different day

BOWL SEASON on @WFTV!@CitrusBowl will air December 31 at 3:00 as a lead-in to the CFP quarterfinal Fiesta Bowl that airs on ESPN@PopTartsBowl will air December 28 at 3:30. First Saturday/ABC window for this game since '19.



Caught up with @FCSports CEO Steve Hogan. pic.twitter.com/lfNULsfP5C — Alex Walker (@AlexWalkerTV) June 6, 2024

The Kansas State team devoured the edible Pop-Tarts Bowl mascot, Frosted Strawberry, at the postgame trophy ceremony.

The Pop-Tart Bowl also received multiple honors, including Brand Activation of the Year at the Sports Business Awards.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time and airing on Channel 9.

Tickets will go on sale to the public after teams are selected on Dec. 8.

Read: Camping World Stadium prepares its field for highly anticipated soccer match

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group