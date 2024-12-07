Sweet Tooth's Sweet Shop opens at Gatorland

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Orlando-based Gatorland announced Dec. 3 it has opened an on-site 1,700-square-foot specialty candy store that features more than 60 varieties of custom chocolates, confections and specialty candies, Hershey’s brand churned ice cream, chocolate dipped fruits, giant lollipops and bottled drinks.

The market is called Sweet Tooth’s Sweet Shop — a nod to the toothy animals living at the “Alligator Capital of the World.”

The $1.8 million shop was designed by architect Anthony Lepore and built by Bison Construction of Orlando. The shop’s design is meant to replicate a country storefront with nostalgic displays, reminiscent of childhood trips to rural candy stores.

