A #Grinch who stole Christmas from those in need

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — People of Flagler County, we need your help identifying this male suspect who walked up to the St. Mary’s Church donation drop-off around 1 a.m. on December 3 and took approximately $500 worth of donated items, including toys, clothing, and shoes.

The suspect was seen on video wearing a black Reebok hoodie, black sweatpants, and white shoes.

He then took off with the items in a red car.

If you have information on this subject, please get in touch with us.

: Call FCSO at 386-313-4911

: Call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS

: Email TIPS@flaglersheriff.com

: Submit a tip using the FCSO app or website

Reference case #24-104198

