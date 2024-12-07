Small shop fire causes road closures near Winter Park

WINTER PARK, Fla. — Roads are blocked on Aloma Avenue due to a structure fire.

Update:

Westbound lanes of Aloma Avenue are now open.

Eastbound lanes are still closed.

Previous:

The fire department was called to a structure fire at 7320 Aloma Avenue near Winter Park around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Two blocks of Aloma Avenue are currently shut down due to an overnight fire in a cabinet shop.

The shop owner said he had owned it for 30 years and got a call at 5:30 a.m. from the neighborhood residents who feed the stray cats in the area.

The owner said there was a wall of flames when he got to the shop.

The state fire marshal is investigating the fire.

The Orange County Fire Department said the crew responded to a building fire, and on arrival, they found a commercial building involved in fire.

Firefighters said the fire was under control, and there were no reported injuries.

