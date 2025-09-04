System organizing in Atlantic, potential storm by weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — A system is slowly organizing in the open Atlantic and will likely be a tropical depression or storm by this weekend.

The complex, now named Invest 91L, sits between the Lesser Antilles and the Cabo Verde islands in the open Atlantic.

The system has organized some in the past 24 hours, and additional development is likely Friday and into the weekend.

The National Hurricane Center is giving this system a Very High Development Chance, and a tropical depression or storm appears likely by Sunday.

Invest 91L will slowly push westward and will only be near the Lesser Antilles by the middle of next week.

Interests in the Lesser Antilles should monitor the progress of the system.

Long-term, there is high uncertainty as to the track and the intensity of the complex.

Some computer models lift north into the open Atlantic, while other drag it northwestward toward the Greater Antilles.

