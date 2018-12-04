  • Taco Bell gives out 200 free Fiesta Bowl tickets to UCF students first in line

    By: Sarah Wilson

    ORLANDO, Fla. - What do college students like more than free food? Free bowl game tickets.

    Taco Bell made that a reality for 200 UCF students on Tuesday morning.

    The fast-food chain handed out free Fiesta Bowl tickets to the first 200 students in line at Spectrum Stadium, many of whom had camped out in the rain since Sunday night after bowl assignments were announced.

    By the time the box office opened at 9 a.m., tents lined the area outside the stadium where students had lined up to land one of the 500 student tickets available for $50 to watch the UCF Knights face the LSU Tigers in Arizona.

    Taco Bell announced Monday afternoon that the first 200 students in line would receive free tickets, giving the students extra motivation to line up outside the stadium during finals week.

