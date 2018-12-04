0 Taco Bell gives out 200 free Fiesta Bowl tickets to UCF students first in line

ORLANDO, Fla. - What do college students like more than free food? Free bowl game tickets.

Taco Bell made that a reality for 200 UCF students on Tuesday morning.

The fast-food chain handed out free Fiesta Bowl tickets to the first 200 students in line at Spectrum Stadium, many of whom had camped out in the rain since Sunday night after bowl assignments were announced.

The first 200 @UCF students in line just found out they’re getting their tickets for free!! And @tacobell is paying! @WFTV pic.twitter.com/5jBP7n359Y — Lauren Seabrook (@LSeabrookWFTV) December 4, 2018

By the time the box office opened at 9 a.m., tents lined the area outside the stadium where students had lined up to land one of the 500 student tickets available for $50 to watch the UCF Knights face the LSU Tigers in Arizona.

Taco Bell announced Monday afternoon that the first 200 students in line would receive free tickets, giving the students extra motivation to line up outside the stadium during finals week.

These are the first two @UCF students to get FREE tickets to the #FiestaBowl! @WFTV pic.twitter.com/2QHS8veHmp — Lauren Seabrook (@LSeabrookWFTV) December 4, 2018

Almost go time! @UCF students are packing up their camp because the ticket office opens in 15 mins! Some have been out here since Sunday at 4pm, waiting to get $50 tickets to the #FiestaBowl! We’ll talk to them on @WFTV at noon. pic.twitter.com/G4rHOstZ4n — Lauren Seabrook (@LSeabrookWFTV) December 4, 2018

ALL KNIGHTER: The sun is up and @UCF students are still waiting in line for $50 #FiestaBowl tickets! What they had to deal with during the night on @WFTV at 8am. pic.twitter.com/zD1sOdtfbp — Lauren Seabrook (@LSeabrookWFTV) December 4, 201

Congrats to @LSU & @UCF_Football on making the #FiestaBowl!



Courtesy of @TacoBell, your students are receiving free tickets to sit in the Live Más Student Section. Reach out to your athletic departments to find out more. 🏈🌮#livemasstudentsectionchallenge #TacoBellPartner pic.twitter.com/ZGcVxGdoN4 — Fiesta Bowl (@Fiesta_Bowl) December 3, 2018

Yep, it’s true 😏



The 1st 2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ students to show up tomorrow at 9am are getting 🆓 tickets to the #UCFiesta 🎉🌵🔥 https://t.co/7A8Nh2lX8E — UCF Knights (@UCFKnights) December 3, 2018

MOOD when you’ve been here since 4pm on Sunday & you’re the 1st student to get your #UCFiesta 🎟 🤗 pic.twitter.com/uplB9iuUSz — UCF Knights (@UCFKnights) December 4, 2018

