A garage incident leaves one woman dead, according to the sheriff.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 71-year-old woman lost her life after the door of an enclosed trailer struck her in the head, according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office.

According to the VSO, the incident happened early Sunday afternoon at a garage at 1710 Hontoon Road in DeLand.

A man had been operating a winch system to lower the trailer door when a cable snapped, causing the door to fall on his wife.

The husband quickly used a vehicle jack to lift the door and free her.

However, her injuries were too severe to survive, and she was pronounced dead.

