FAA announces flights to Florida are delayed due to weather

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced today that flights to Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International and Orlando International airports are grounded due to severe thunderstorms.

The ground stop at Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International is in effect from 12:33 PM to 2:00 PM EDT, with a medium probability of extension. Departures from this airport are experiencing an average delay of 30 minutes, which is expected to increase.

Similarly, Orlando International is under a ground stop from 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM EDT, with a medium extension probability.

The FAA provided the information regarding the ground stops and delays.

The grounding of flights affects departures from several air traffic control centers, including ZTL, ZDC, ZHU, ZJX, ZFW, ZMA and ZME for Fort Lauderdale, and ZJX and ZTL for Orlando.

Travelers are advised to check with their airlines for updates as the situation unfolds, given the potential for prolonged delays due to the ongoing thunderstorms.

