Tampa Bay Rays announce they are no longer moving forward with new stadium plans

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays announced Thursday, March 13, 2025, that they will not proceed with the development of a $1.3 billion baseball stadium in St. Petersburg, Florida.

“After careful deliberation, we have concluded we cannot move forward with the new ballpark and development project at this moment,” Rays owner Stuart Sternberg said in a statement. “A series of events beginning in October that no one could have anticipated led to this difficult decision.

Under their current contract with the city of St. Petersburg, the Rays will play three more seasons at Tropicana Field after it is repaired from significant damage sustained by Hurricane Milton in October 2024. Hurricane Milton made Tropicana Field unplayable for the 2025 season.

The future for the Rays in Tampa is now uncertain as their lease with Tropicana Field ends in 2027.

The Tampa Bay Rays will be playing their 2025 season at George Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, home of the New York Yankees for spring training

