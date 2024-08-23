Tampa Busch Gardens to close ‘The Scorpion’, when you can ride it for the last time

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Busch Gardens announces the closure of one of its main attractions, “The Scorpion” roller coaster.

The Scorpion, which debuted in 1980, will operate for its final day on Labor Day, Sept. 2, 2024.

Scorpion is the last stationary roller coaster of its kind in the world.

With the closing of Scorpion, it paves the way for Tampa Busch Gardens and their future attractions.

Here is a map of Tampa Busch Gardens:

