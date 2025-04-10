Tariff uncertainty wilts local florist’s outlook

ORLANDO, Fla. — The potential impact of new tariffs is casting a shadow of uncertainty over businesses across Central Florida, and while a recent 90-day pause offers a temporary reprieve for some industries dealing with non-perishable goods, those dealing with fresh products are feeling the immediate pressure.

At In Bloom florist, the vibrant displays belie a growing concern. Craig Frede explained the truly global nature of the floral industry.

“We get stuff from Canada, Mexico, all over South America, all over Europe, Holland, like all of these different places. I mean, it literally comes from all over the world,” Frede said. “One bouquet can have flowers from 5 countries all with different tariffs.”

He emphasized that the constant need for fresh inventory means they can’t simply stock up during the 90-day pause like businesses selling non-perishable items. Adding to the complexity, Frede pointed out that it’s not just the flowers themselves that are imported.

“So most of our glass containers come from. They come from Asian countries, because we don’t have hardly any glass manufacturing here in the US at all,” he explained.

And it’s not just the flowers themselves. All the wine and champagne In Bloom sells is imported.

Economist Sean Snaith explained during the 90-day pause many could consider stepping up imports while businesses dealing with perishable goods like flowers face a unique challenge.

“Fresh flowers are a perishable item, and you know they’re, they’re going to have to ongoing, have an ongoing importation, you know, regardless of what the tariff situation is,” Snaith said. He suggested florists might try to adjust by sourcing more flowers from countries less affected by tariffs.

However, the primary concern for Frede is the instability and the difficult decision of whether to pass increased costs on to their customers.

“We as a brand, do not want to continuously change our prices on our products, because then we’re changing the perception of the value of our of our products, and our customers are not going to want to shop somewhere where the price is this one day and the price is this Another day,” Frede stated.

This sentiment of uncertainty and the desire for stability is a common thread among small business owners in Central Florida as they await the final outcome of potential new tariffs.

