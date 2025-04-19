Task Force investigating officer-involved shooting in Polk County

BARTOW, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff’s Office has released preliminary information on officer-involved shooting that occurred late last night in Bartow.
Officials say two Bartow Police Department officers and one Polk County deputy were involved in the situation.
A shootout ensued, and one BPD officer and the PCSO deputy were shot. Both were transported to a local hospital and are in good condition.
The suspect, 34-year-old Wayne Volz, who has a litany of previous charges, was killed in the shootout.
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2025 Cox Media Group